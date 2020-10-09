Trump Says Will Be Disappointed if Obamagate Report Not Released Before Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will be very disappointed if the Justice Department fails to produce a report on the origins of the Russian collusion allegations before the Election Day.

Earlier, Axios reported that US Attorney General William Barr told Republican officials the report would not be released ahead of the November 3 election.

"I will very disappointed if that Axios piece that you read to me is true. I will be very disappointed because they have had plenty of time to get this done," Trump said in an interview to radio anchor Rush Limbaugh.

Trump also promised to raise the issue with Barr.

Barr appointed US Attorney John Durham to investigate allegations that Obama administration officials weaponized American intelligence in an attempt to defeat Trump's 2016 bid and then undermine his presidency. Media speculate that Trump seeks an expedited declassification and release of materials that might give him a political advantage ahead of the election.