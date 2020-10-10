UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Will Be Disappointed If Obamagate Report Not Released Before Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Says Will Be Disappointed if Obamagate Report Not Released Before Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will be very disappointed if the Justice Department fails to produce a report on the origins of the Russian collusion allegations before the Election Day.

Earlier, Axios reported that US Attorney General William Barr told Republican officials the report would not be released ahead of the November 3 election.

"I will very disappointed if that Axios piece that you read to me is true. I will be very disappointed because they have had plenty of time to get this done," Trump said in an interview to radio anchor Rush Limbaugh.

Trump also promised to raise the issue with Barr.

Barr appointed US Attorney John Durham to investigate allegations that Obama administration officials weaponized American intelligence in an attempt to defeat Trump's 2016 bid and then undermine his presidency. Media speculate that Trump seeks an expedited declassification and release of materials that might give him a political advantage ahead of the election.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Russia Trump Durham November 2016 Media

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

12 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

27 minutes ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

10 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

10 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Only Politician Able to Ensure Progress in K ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.