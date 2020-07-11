Trump Says Will Be 'Looking at' Pardoning Ex-Aide Roger Stone

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he will be looking at pardoning former aid Roger Stone, who is due to report to prison next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Friday that he will be looking at pardoning former aid Roger Stone, who is due to report to prison next week.

A Federal judge ordered Stone to report to prison by July 14 to serve out a 40-month sentence after being found guilty on charges stemming from a 2016 foreign election meddling probe.

"I will be looking at it. I think Roger Stone was very unfairly treated, as were many people," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Stone served as a liaison between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the publishing platform WikiLeaks, which published stolen emails of internal discussions within rival candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Stone is one of six Trump associates who were convicted following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was found guilty in 2019 and later sentenced to 40 months in jail for obstructing the investigation.