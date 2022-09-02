Trump Says Will Consider Full Pardons for January 6 Defendants if He Runs, Wins Presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said during an interview that he would very favorably consider full pardons for individuals charged in connection with the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, if he decides to run again in 2024 and is elected.

"I will look very, very favorably about full pardons if I decide to run and if I win," Trump said on Thursday. "And I mean full pardons with an apology to many."

Trump said he has met with a number of people involved in the matter and is financially supporting them.

The former president criticized the US justice system as being "cold-hearted" during the prosecution and sentencing of individuals charged with offenses related to the January 6 events at the US Capitol.

Trump has yet to formally announce his intention to run in the election for US president in 2024.

A crowd of people entered the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results from several states Trump has claimed were fraudulent. Numerous individuals have been charged by the Federal authorities with alleged crimes, including trespassing and disrupting official congressional proceedings, and Congress formed a special panel to investigate Trump's connection to the incident.