WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he will discuss visa programs with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during their bilateral meeting at the White House.

"We are going to be talking about the visa programs as per the request of your Prime Minister," Trump told a Bulgarian reporter upon Borissov's arrival at the Oval Office.

Trump and Borissov are also expected to discuss NATO-related issues, as well as ways to enhance the two countries' security interests, particularly in the Black Sea region.

Energy diversification and threats to Bulgaria's sovereignty are also on the meeting's agenda.