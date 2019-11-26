UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Will Discuss Visa Programs With Bulgaria's Prime Minister Borissov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

Trump Says Will Discuss Visa Programs With Bulgaria's Prime Minister Borissov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he will discuss visa programs with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during their bilateral meeting at the White House.

"We are going to be talking about the visa programs as per the request of your Prime Minister," Trump told a Bulgarian reporter upon Borissov's arrival at the Oval Office.

Trump and Borissov are also expected to discuss NATO-related issues, as well as ways to enhance the two countries' security interests, particularly in the Black Sea region.

Energy diversification and threats to Bulgaria's sovereignty are also on the meeting's agenda.

Related Topics

Prime Minister White House Trump Bulgaria Visa

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

34 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

50 minutes ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

1 hour ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

1 hour ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

1 hour ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.