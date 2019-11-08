UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Will Go To India 'At Some Point'

Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:52 PM

Trump Says Will Go to India 'At Some Point'

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that the United States has a positive relationship with India and at some point he will visit the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that the United States has a positive relationship with India and at some point he will visit the country.

"We have a very good relationship with India...

I'll be going at some point to India," Trump said, responding to a question before leaving the White House aboard a helicopter.

The President called India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very good friend of his and praised robust ties between the two countries.

