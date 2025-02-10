Open Menu

Trump Says Will Impose 25% Tariffs On US Steel, Aluminum Imports

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, President Donald Trump said Sunday, the latest in a slew of trade levies he has announced.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the tariffs, which he will announce on Monday, will apply to "any steel coming into the United States," adding this will also affect aluminum.

Trump imposed similar tariffs during his 2017-2021 presidency to protect US industries, which he believed faced unfair competition from Asian and European countries.

Canada -- which Trump has already threatened with tariffs -- is the largest source of steel and aluminum imports to the United States, according to US trade data. Brazil, Mexico and South Korea are also major steel providers to the country.

Recent Stories

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mu ..

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

1 minute ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu

11 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookr ..

Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..

11 minutes ago
 SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit ..

SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA

31 minutes ago
 WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Ma ..

WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Managing Director

41 minutes ago
 Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, ..

Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora

46 minutes ago
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punj ..

Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Aut ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday

2 hours ago
 Tri-Nation series: South Africa set 305-run target ..

Tri-Nation series: South Africa set 305-run target for New Zealand

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal F ..

World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off

2 hours ago
 China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

3 hours ago
 Japan logs record $193 billion current account sur ..

Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From World