Trump Says Will Impose Border Tariff On All Foreign Goods Once Re-Elected

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will impose a border tariff on all goods coming into the United States once he is back in the White House.

"I will impose a border tariff on all foreign-made goods coming into this country," Trump said during a rally in the US state of New Hampshire.

Trump also promised to quickly pass the Trump Reciprocal Trade Act, which includes trade relations with China, India, France and Germany.

The former president said it is not fair that Washington does not charge other countries tariffs when they do charge the United States.

In addition, Trump pledged to replace "the Biden economic bust" with "the historic Trump economic boom" and to immediately terminate every open border policy of the current administration.

Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential hopefuls, holding an average of 53.3% support as of August 3, according to the FiveThirtyEight Primary poll tracker. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in second place with 14.3% support.

