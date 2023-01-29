UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Will Impose Criminal Penalties For Allowing Migrants Into US If Re-Elected

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Trump Says Will Impose Criminal Penalties for Allowing Migrants Into US If Re-Elected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he, if president, would restore security measures on the US borders and ask the US Congress to impose criminal penalties on future administration for allowing migrants into the country.

"Within hours of my inauguration we will restore every border security measure of the Trump presidency, we had it so good, to quickly achieve the most secure border in US history again, just as we had two years ago. And I will ask Congress to establish criminal penalties for any future administration that releases millions and millions of people that you do not want in our country," Trump said in a keynote speech at New Hampshire Republican annual meeting.

The US has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into its territory since US president Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021. Over 2,000,000 illegal crossings into the US were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Earlier in January, Biden announced his intention to send additional forces to the US's southern border and ordered the expansion of expedited deportation of illegal migrants. At the same time, the president suggested legally admitting 30,000 immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti into the country each month.

