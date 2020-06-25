Trump Says Will Issue Executive Order By Friday to Address Destruction of Statues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that he will issue an executive order on protecting monuments and statues in the United States from vandalism by the end of the week.

"We're going to come out with a very strong executive order, and I should have that by the end of the week," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

Trump explained the executive order will "consolidate various things" and complement the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act. Violation of the act carries a potential ten-year prison sentence.

Trump's comment comes after weeks of civil unrest - and riots - during which protestors have vandalized and, in some cases, destroyed monuments of American historical figures.