UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Will Issue Executive Order By Friday To Address Destruction Of Statues

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Says Will Issue Executive Order By Friday to Address Destruction of Statues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that he will issue an executive order on protecting monuments and statues in the United States from vandalism by the end of the week.

"We're going to come out with a very strong executive order, and I should have that by the end of the week," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

Trump explained the executive order will "consolidate various things" and complement the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act. Violation of the act carries a potential ten-year prison sentence.

Trump's comment comes after weeks of civil unrest - and riots - during which protestors have vandalized and, in some cases, destroyed monuments of American historical figures.

Related Topics

Riots Trump United States From

Recent Stories

UAE announces completion of National Disinfection ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

16 minutes ago

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima&#039;s role in su ..

16 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

2 hours ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.