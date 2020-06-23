UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Will Issue Executive Order On Protecting Monuments, Statues 'Very Shortly'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:41 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will issue an executive order on protecting monuments and statues in the United States from vandalism very soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will issue an executive order on protecting monuments and statues in the United States from vandalism very soon.

"I will have an Executive Order very shortly," Trump said. "All it's really going to do is reinforce what's already there but in a more uniformed way.

"

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said via Twitter that he authorized the Federal government to arrest any person vandalizing and destroying any monument or statue, and introduce prison sentences of up to ten years fro such acts.

The authorization takes effect immediately and may also be used retroactively, Trump added.

Trump's announcement came soon after issued a warning that individuals who vandalized the statue of former President Andrew Jackson and attempted to take it down as well as vandalized St. John's Church in Washington, DC, could face ten years in prison.

