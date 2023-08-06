Open Menu

Trump Says Will Launch Investigations Into Biden If Re-Elected

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Trump Says Will Launch Investigations Into Biden If Re-Elected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that if he is re-elected, he will launch an investigation into wrongdoings of current US President Joe Biden and his family.

"From the first day in office I will appoint a special prosecutor to study each and every one of the many claims being brought forth by Congress concerning all of the crooked acts including the bribes from China and many other countries that go into the coffers of the Biden crime family," Trump said during a speech at the Republican Party's dinner in South Carolina.

On Thursday, the former president pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump is facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and argued that the most recent indictment against him is the latest attempt by the "Biden crime family" and the US Justice Department to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 2024. Trump announced in November 2022 that he was entering the race for the presidency. Biden also officially announced in April that he was going for a second term. Should he be re-elected, he will be 82 years old at the start of his second term.

The US Congress has launched several investigations into alleged influence peddling and criminal activity by the Biden family, as well as the alleged weaponization of the Federal government and justice system to their benefit.

Related Topics

Election China Trump United States April November Congress Criminals Sunday 2020 Family All From Government Race

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

14 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

14 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

14 hours ago
PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

14 hours ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

14 hours ago
 Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

15 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

15 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

15 hours ago

More Stories From World