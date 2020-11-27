UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Will Leave White House If Electoral College Votes For Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for projected President-elect Joe Biden.

"Certainly I will, and you know that," Trump said on late Thursday, when asked whether he would leave the White House in case of the Electoral College's support for Biden.

