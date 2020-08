WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has said he will look into pardoning National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden.

"Well, I am going [to] look at it. I am not that aware of the Snowden situation, but I am going [to] start looking at it ... I am going [to] take a very good look at it," Trump said.