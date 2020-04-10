Trump Says Will Make Announcement on US Funding for WHO Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Friday that his administration will make an announcement next week regarding the financial contributions by the United States to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"We're going to have an announcement on the World Health Organization sometime next week," Trump said. "As you know, we give them approximately $500 million a year and we're going to be talking about that subject next week."

Trump has accused the WHO of bias toward China regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.