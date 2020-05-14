Trump Says Will Make Announcement on WHO Next Week in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday his administration will be making an announcement concerning the World Health Organization (WHO) as soon as next week

In April, Trump announced that the United States would suspend funding to the WHO, accusing the organization of botching the COVID-19 outbreak response.

"We'll be making an announcement on the world health organization shortly, soon, probably next week sometime," Trump said.

On Friday, Trump said he was close to announcing a final decision regarding US funding for the WHO.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.3 million people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide and nearly 300,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.