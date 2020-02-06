Trump Says Will Make Statement Thursday at Noon on Victory in Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he will make a public statement on Thursday at noon regarding his acquittal in the impeachment trial.

"I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. [5:00 p.m. GMT] from the White House to discuss our country's victory on the impeachment hoax!" Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday evening.