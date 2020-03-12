UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Will Make Statement Wednesday Night About US Coronavirus Measures

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump during remarks at the White House on Wednesday said he will make an announcement probably at 8:00 p.m. about the measures to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, according to a White House press pool report.

Trump told reporters he has already made decisions today related to the response to the novel coronavirus and has other decisions pending, the pool report said.

