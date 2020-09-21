Trump says will nominate Supreme Court replacement at end of week

President Donald Trump said Monday he would nominate a replacement for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court at the end of this week and insisted that the Senate should vote before the coming election

"I will announce it either Friday or Saturday and then the work begins, but hopefully it won't be too much work," Trump told Fox news.

He said he wanted to wait until after memorial services were over.

Trump rejected arguments that the Senate -- controlled by his Republican party -- should wait to vote on the nominee until after the November 3 presidential election.

"The final vote should be taken before the election. We have plenty of time for that," Trump said.

