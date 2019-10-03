Trump Says Will Not Allow Arctic to Be Governed By Nations Outside Region

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United States will not allow the Arctic to be governed by nations ouside the region, US President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Wednesday.

"Both of our nations are committed to a secure Arctic region free from external intrusion, interference and coercion," Trump said. "Simply put, we believe that the affairs of the Arctic should be governed by the actual nations of the Arctic. As you know there are other people coming into the Arctic and we don't like it and we can't let it happen and we won't let it happen."