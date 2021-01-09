UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Will Not Be Silenced, Twitter Deletes That Tweet

Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:10 AM

Trump Says Will Not Be Silenced, Twitter Deletes That Tweet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump said in a tweet in the US presidential account @POTUS that he would not be silenced, but Twitter removed the tweet soon.

"We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH.

They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely..." Trump said in a statement circulated by the White House. It also appeared on the @POTUS account, but the social networking site immediately deleted it.

"We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon," he said.

More Stories From World

