Trump Says Will Not Do Virtual Debate After Organizers Change Format

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he would not participate in the next debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organizers said the event would be held in a virtual format to guarantee participants' safety.

"I heard that the Commission a little while ago changed the debate style. And that's not acceptable to us," Trump said. "I'm not going to do a virtual debate."

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced in a statement earlier on Thursday that the next debate between on October 15 will be held in a virtual format, with both candidates participating from remote locations "in order to protect the health and safety of all involved."