Trump Says Will Pause Immigration to US for 60 Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he is halting immigration to the United States for two months and will examine later on whether further extensions are needed.

"This pause will be in effect for 60 days, after which the need for any extension and modification will be evaluated by myself and a group of people based on economic conditions at the time," Trump said at a daily briefing at the White House.