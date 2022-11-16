UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Will Promote Congressional Term Limit, Lobbying Ban As Part Of Presidential Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Trump Says Will Promote Congressional Term Limit, Lobbying Ban as Part of Presidential Bid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said that he will promote policies such as term limits for lawmakers in Congress and restrictions on former officials lobbying as part of his second bid for president, announced during remarks Tuesday evening.

"To further drain the swamp, I will push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress. It's time," Trump said in his campaign announcement speech. "And I will ask for a permanent ban on taxpayer funding of campaigns, and a lifetime ban on lobbying by former members of Congress and cabinet members."

Moreover, Trump proposed reforming election law to require voter identification, same-day voting and paper ballots only.

Trump also said he wants all votes counted by the night of elections.

The former US president referred to his campaign policy proposals as the "national greatness agenda."

Trump ended his speech with his signature "make America great again" slogan, adding that he intends to make America powerful, wealthy, strong, proud, safe and glorious as well.

Trump's campaign announcement sets the stage to run against other possible Republican contenders during the party primaries for the 2024 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Trump Congress All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

8 hours ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

8 hours ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

8 hours ago
 US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated ..

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

8 hours ago
 Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Con ..

Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Confidentiality for Public Discus ..

8 hours ago
 Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Bef ..

Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Before End of This Year - Envoy

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.