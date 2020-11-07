Trump Says Will Pursue Election Process 'Through Every Aspect of Law' - Campaign Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will pursue the election process through every aspect of the law and will not give up fighting for the nation.

"We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee the American people have confidence in our government," Trump said in a statement release by his campaign. "I will never give up fighting for you and our nation."