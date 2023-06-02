UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Will Put United States In Order Within Six Months If Reelected In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Trump Says Will Put United States in Order Within Six Months If Reelected in 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Ex-US President Donald Trump said Thursday he will "shift gears" and put the United States in order within six months if he is reelected in the 2024 presidential election.

"So I heard (Florida Governor Ron) DeSantis saying: 'Oh, I get eight years, I get eight years.' He gets what. You don't need four, and you don't need eight. You need six months. Within six months, I said, things can be done ... We gonna drill. We gonna get our energy down. When the energy comes down, other things come down. And we're gonna take care of things. We gonna immediately close up the border," Trump told a Fox news town hall in Iowa when asked how much time he would need to deal with the border crisis, and get prices, inflation and crime rates in the country down.

The former president added that the US currently has "the worst border in the history of the world."

Trump also said we would have not voted for DeSantis because "he said you need eight years.

"

The ex-president announced his presidential bid in November 2022.

DeSantis announced in May that he was running for president "to lead our great American comeback," and that the US must strengthen security on the country's border with Mexico and stop millions of illegal immigrants from pouring into the country. DeSantis is expected to be Trump's top challenger in the race to become the Republican nominee in the presidential election.

The Republican roster includes other popular figures, such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina.

NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Former US Vice President Mike Pence was expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign as early as June 7.

Related Topics

Election World Governor Trump Hutchinson Lead Florida United States Mexico May June November Border From Top Race Million

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

7 hours ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

8 hours ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

8 hours ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

8 hours ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

8 hours ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.