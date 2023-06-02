Trump Says Will Put United States in Order Within Six Months If Reelected in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Ex-US President Donald Trump said Thursday he will "shift gears" and put the United States in order within six months if he is reelected in the 2024 presidential election.

"So I heard (Florida Governor Ron) DeSantis saying: 'Oh, I get eight years, I get eight years.' He gets what. You don't need four, and you don't need eight. You need six months. Within six months, I said, things can be done ... We gonna drill. We gonna get our energy down. When the energy comes down, other things come down. And we're gonna take care of things. We gonna immediately close up the border," Trump told a Fox news town hall in Iowa when asked how much time he would need to deal with the border crisis, and get prices, inflation and crime rates in the country down.

The former president added that the US currently has "the worst border in the history of the world."

Trump also said we would have not voted for DeSantis because "he said you need eight years.

"

The ex-president announced his presidential bid in November 2022.

DeSantis announced in May that he was running for president "to lead our great American comeback," and that the US must strengthen security on the country's border with Mexico and stop millions of illegal immigrants from pouring into the country. DeSantis is expected to be Trump's top challenger in the race to become the Republican nominee in the presidential election.

The Republican roster includes other popular figures, such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina.

NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Former US Vice President Mike Pence was expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign as early as June 7.