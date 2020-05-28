UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Will Receive Independent Report Thursday On Death Of George Floyd In Minnesota

Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:10 AM

Trump Says Will Receive Independent Report Thursday on Death of George Floyd in Minnesota

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will soon receive a full report on the incident involving the death of an African American man while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this week.

"We're going to get a report tomorrow when we get back, and we're going to get a very full report, but a very sad day," Trump said on Wednesday.

A video that went viral Tuesday showed George Floyd pinned to the ground by a white police officer with a knee on his neck. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until he becomes unresponsive.

On Monday night, the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said in a press release that Floyd was taken to a local hospital and died shortly thereafter.

The MPD said four officers appeared at the scene after a call of a forgery in progress and found Floyd sitting on top of a car and appearing to be under the influence. The release said Floyd physically resisted officers when they handcuffed him, noting that he appeared to be suffering from medical distress.

The FBI is investigating the incident and the four police officers involved in the arrest have been terminated.

