WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that he plans to release on Thursday the transcript of his second phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am going to be releasing on Thursday a second call, which actually was the first of the two," Trump said during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday evening.