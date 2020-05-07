UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Will Report On Whether China Fulfilling Phase One Trade Obligations Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Trump Says Will Report on Whether China Fulfilling Phase One Trade Obligations Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that at the end of next week he will be able to determine if China is fulfilling its obligations under the Phase One trade deal.

"I will be able to report on that the end of next week," Trump said when asked if China is fulfilling its obligations under the Phase One trade deal.

In mid-January, the United States and China struck the Phase One trade agreement. Beijing agreed to increase purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years.

In addition, China promised to boost copyright protection and expand access to its market.

In February, the US Federal Reserve expressed concerns over the deal with China, saying that the trade uncertainty "would likely remain elevated, with the possibility remaining of the emergence of new tensions as well as the re-escalation of existing tensions.

"

According to media reports citing US officials, the Trump administration is mulling retaliatory measures such as imposing tariffs or canceling debt obligations to China as compensation for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Trump administration, including the president himself, has repeatedly suggested that the virus sprung out of virology laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The World Health Organization has said COVID-19's genomic sequence reveals that the virus originated naturally.

The United States, as of Wednesday afternoon, has about 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 72,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

World China Trump Wuhan Beijing United States February Market Media Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

15 minutes ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

30 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

45 minutes ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.