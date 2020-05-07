Trump Says Will Report on Whether China Fulfilling Phase One Trade Obligations Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that at the end of next week he will be able to determine if China is fulfilling its obligations under the Phase One trade deal.

"I will be able to report on that the end of next week," Trump said when asked if China is fulfilling its obligations under the Phase One trade deal.

In mid-January, the United States and China struck the Phase One trade agreement. Beijing agreed to increase purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years.

In addition, China promised to boost copyright protection and expand access to its market.

In February, the US Federal Reserve expressed concerns over the deal with China, saying that the trade uncertainty "would likely remain elevated, with the possibility remaining of the emergence of new tensions as well as the re-escalation of existing tensions.

"

According to media reports citing US officials, the Trump administration is mulling retaliatory measures such as imposing tariffs or canceling debt obligations to China as compensation for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Trump administration, including the president himself, has repeatedly suggested that the virus sprung out of virology laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The World Health Organization has said COVID-19's genomic sequence reveals that the virus originated naturally.

The United States, as of Wednesday afternoon, has about 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 72,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.