UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power Of US President To Unilaterally Cut Spending

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US President to Unilaterally Cut Spending

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will restore the power of impoundment to the presidency and use the authority to unilaterally cut spending if re-elected in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will restore the power of impoundment to the presidency and use the authority to unilaterally cut spending if re-elected in 2024.

"For 200 years under our system of government, it was undisputed that the President had the Constitutional power to stop unnecessary spending through what is known as impoundment," Trump said in a statement. "When I return to the White House, I will do everything I can to challenge the Impoundment Control Act in court, and if necessary, get Congress to overturn it."

Trump said the impoundment authorities were "wrongfully curtailed" by the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 in a violation of the principle of the separation of powers.

Trump also said he will challenge the act's constitutionality and work with Congress to overturn the legislation.

In preparation for restoring the impoundment power, Trump said he will direct every Federal agency on day one in office to identify portions of their budgets that can be saved through "efficiencies and waste reduction."

However, cuts will not impact Medicare or Social Security, Trump also said.

Reasserting the impoundment authority restores "critical negotiating leverage" with Congress to keep spending under control, Trump said.

"We are going to get the Warmongers and the Globalists out of our government. With impoundment, we can simply choke off the money," Trump added.

In 2020, the Government Accountability Office found that the Trump administration violated the Impoundment Control Act by withholding congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House Trump Money Congress 2020 Government Court

Recent Stories

Gang of Antique Smugglers Arrested in Iran - Polic ..

Gang of Antique Smugglers Arrested in Iran - Police

40 seconds ago
 World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime ..

World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime stakeholders' role to stimulat ..

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve proble ..

Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve problems of people

3 minutes ago
 Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn M ..

Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn May 9 incidents, solidarize wit ..

3 minutes ago
 Israel's plan to build over 4500 settlements insid ..

Israel's plan to build over 4500 settlements inside Occupied West Bank condemnab ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Shipyards to Build 525 Vessels for Inland ..

Russian Shipyards to Build 525 Vessels for Inland Navigation by 2035 - Industry ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.