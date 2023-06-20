Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US President to Unilaterally Cut Spending

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will restore the power of impoundment to the presidency and use the authority to unilaterally cut spending if re-elected in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will restore the power of impoundment to the presidency and use the authority to unilaterally cut spending if re-elected in 2024.

"For 200 years under our system of government, it was undisputed that the President had the Constitutional power to stop unnecessary spending through what is known as impoundment," Trump said in a statement. "When I return to the White House, I will do everything I can to challenge the Impoundment Control Act in court, and if necessary, get Congress to overturn it."

Trump said the impoundment authorities were "wrongfully curtailed" by the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 in a violation of the principle of the separation of powers.

Trump also said he will challenge the act's constitutionality and work with Congress to overturn the legislation.

In preparation for restoring the impoundment power, Trump said he will direct every Federal agency on day one in office to identify portions of their budgets that can be saved through "efficiencies and waste reduction."

However, cuts will not impact Medicare or Social Security, Trump also said.

Reasserting the impoundment authority restores "critical negotiating leverage" with Congress to keep spending under control, Trump said.

"We are going to get the Warmongers and the Globalists out of our government. With impoundment, we can simply choke off the money," Trump added.

In 2020, the Government Accountability Office found that the Trump administration violated the Impoundment Control Act by withholding congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine.