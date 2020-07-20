Trump Says Will Resume His Coronavirus-Related Briefings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will resume his press briefings on the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, including on progress in obtaining related vaccines, likely starting on Tuesday.

"I think what we are going to do is I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings, whether it's this afternoon or tomorrow. Probably, tomorrow," Trump said.

The US president pointed out that the briefing will likely take place at 5:00 p.m. and part of the briefing would pertain - much more than the previous briefings - to vaccines or therapeutics.

"And let's say, that ended six weeks ago, we'll start them again," Trump said.

Such briefings are a great to get information out to the public on the latest about the situation with the novel coronavirus and the latest on vaccines and therapeutics, Trump added.