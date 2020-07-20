UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Will Resume His Coronavirus-Related Briefings

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Trump Says Will Resume His Coronavirus-Related Briefings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will resume his press briefings on the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, including on progress in obtaining related vaccines, likely starting on Tuesday.

"I think what we are going to do is I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings, whether it's this afternoon or tomorrow. Probably, tomorrow," Trump said.

The US president pointed out that the briefing will likely take place at 5:00 p.m. and part of the briefing would pertain - much more than the previous briefings - to vaccines or therapeutics.

"And let's say, that ended six weeks ago, we'll start them again," Trump said.

Such briefings are a great to get information out to the public on the latest about the situation with the novel coronavirus and the latest on vaccines and therapeutics, Trump added.

Related Topics

Trump Progress Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

16 minutes ago

GI, Law to protect local brands, ensure premium pr ..

8 minutes ago

COVID19 claims 26 lives, infects 546 others: Chief ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves setting up of two sp ..

8 minutes ago

Japanese Science Minister congratulates UAE on lau ..

2 hours ago

UK Committee to Publish Report on Alleged Russian ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.