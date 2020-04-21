Trump Says Will Sign Executive Order To Temporarily Suspend Immigration Into US
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he would be signing an Executive Order to suspend immigration into the United States.
"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump wrote on Twitter.