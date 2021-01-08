US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will not attend his successor Joe Biden's inauguration later this month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will not attend his successor Joe Biden's inauguration later this month.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump will be the fourth president in US history not to attend a successor's inauguration and the first since 1869, according to media reports.

In the wake of the congressional certification of Biden's win marred by the unrest, Trump gave up efforts to rectify the election result after claiming victory was stolen from him and promised to focus on smooth transition in his final days in office.

Trump also told his supporters that "our incredible journey is just beginning."