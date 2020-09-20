Trump Says Will Soon Announce His Supreme Court Justice Pick, Likely a Woman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he will soon nominate a Supreme Court justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday.

"We will have a nominee very soon," Trump told reporters on Saturday, specifying that it would likely happen next week and adding that "most likely it would be a woman.

"

Trump named Amy Coney Barrett of the Chicago-based 7th Circuit and Barbara Lagoa of the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit as possible nominees.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, at the age of 87, at her home in Washington.

Trump now has the opportunity to expand the Supreme Court's conservative majority to 6 (out of a total of 9) justices.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday that the Senate would vote on Trump's pick to replace Ginsburg despite the upcoming presidential elections.