Trump Says Will Soon Decide on Travel Ban for Countries With High Coronavirus Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters he will soon decide whether to impose a travel ban on countries with high cases of the novel coronavirus.

"Well we're looking at that right now, we're looking at a couple of countries, a few countries that have a little bit disproportionately high number and we're going to be making that decision very soon," Trump said on Friday.

The State Department issued a new travel advisory on Friday warning Americans to reconsider travel to Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to Johns Hopkins University's online coronavirus tracker, as of Friday, 62 cases have been confirmed in the United States which includes six people who have recovered.

The tool maps coronavirus cases across the globe pulling data from CDC, WHO, and European and Chinese health agencies.

In the past 24 hours, first cases of coronavirus have been reported in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Nigeria.

According to WHO, 53 countries have been affected so far. WHO's daily report suggests that there were 439 new cases in China and 746 elsewhere, as of Thursday. Italy had 78 new cases � the most in Europe. Iran had 46 new cases, Kuwait had 31.