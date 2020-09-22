UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Will Talk About Alleged Poisoning of Navalny 'At Another Time'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he would not discuss the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, but will talk about it at another time.

"We'll talk about that at another time," Trump said on Monday when asked who he thought poisoned Navalny in Russia.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight within Russia. He was initially treated in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the airplane made an emergency landing. Two days later, Navalny was transferred to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment once the Russian doctors established he was fit for cross-border transportation by air.

The German government said doctors claimed they had proof Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group of toxins. According to Berlin, the conclusions of its doctors were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

Tests in Russia did not show traces of poison in Navalny's organism. Moscow has demanded that Germany provide evidence to back up its claims, but has not received any.

Trump said he had no reason to doubt Germany's results. However, Trump said in early September during a press briefing that the United States has no proof Navalny was poisoned.

