US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the F-35 fighter jet program and Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the F-35 fighter jet program and Turkey 's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

"We'll be talking about the S-400, we'll be talking about that and we'll be talking about the F-35 fighter jet," Trump said.