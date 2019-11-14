UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Will Talk With Erdogan About S-400 Systems, F-35 Jet Program

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Trump Says Will Talk With Erdogan About S-400 Systems, F-35 Jet Program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the F-35 fighter jet program and Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

"We'll be talking about the S-400, we'll be talking about that and we'll be talking about the F-35 fighter jet," Trump said.

The US president said he will also discuss with Erdogan the possibility of significantly expanding trade between the United States and Turkey.

On Tuesday, US media reported that Trump has offered Erdogan a $100 billion trade deal and a "workaround" to avoid US sanctions imposed on Turkey for its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the US-sponsored F-35 fighter jet program over its purchase of S-400 air defense systems.

Washington has repeatedly objected to Ankara purchasing the S-400, saying that the Russian weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operation of F-35 jets.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Trump Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan July Media Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

7 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan strongly denies discontinui ..

7 minutes ago

Asian-backed consortium wins massive iron ore deal ..

8 minutes ago

Ukrainian parliament launches 'historic' land sale ..

8 minutes ago

Vatican Takes Note of Decision by Australian Court ..

28 minutes ago

US Military Convoy Arrives in Oil-Rich Areas in No ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.