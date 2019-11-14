Trump Says Will Talk With Erdogan About S-400 Systems, F-35 Jet Program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the F-35 fighter jet program and Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

"We'll be talking about the S-400, we'll be talking about that and we'll be talking about the F-35 fighter jet," Trump said.

The US president said he will also discuss with Erdogan the possibility of significantly expanding trade between the United States and Turkey.

On Tuesday, US media reported that Trump has offered Erdogan a $100 billion trade deal and a "workaround" to avoid US sanctions imposed on Turkey for its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the US-sponsored F-35 fighter jet program over its purchase of S-400 air defense systems.

Washington has repeatedly objected to Ankara purchasing the S-400, saying that the Russian weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operation of F-35 jets.