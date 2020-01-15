Trump Says Will Visit China in Not Too Distant Future

US President Donald Trump announced at the White House on Wednesday that he will visit China in the near future

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced at the White House on Wednesday that he will visit China in the near future.

"I'll be going over to China in the not too distant future to reciprocate," Trump said during remarks prior to signing the Phase One trade agreement with the visiting Chinese delegation.