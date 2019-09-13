Trump Says Willing to Consider Interim Trade Deal With China

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said the United States would consider reaching a partial trade deal with China, although he would prefer to conclude a broad agreement addressing Washington's concerns over commercial ties with Beijing.

"I see a lot of analysts are saying an interim deal, meaning we'll do pieces of it," Trump told reporters on Thursday evening. "It's something we would consider, I guess, but we're doing very well."

Trump spoke to reporters before departing Washington to attend a Republican lawmakers' conference in Baltimore, Maryland.