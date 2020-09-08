Trump Says Willing to Spend Substantial Amount of Own Money on Reelection Campaign

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:05 PM

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday he is willing to spend a substantial amount of money on his reelection campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday he is willing to spend a substantial amount of money on his reelection campaign.

"If I have to, I will... whatever it takes, we have to win," Trump said as quoted by a White House press pool report.

The New York Times reported that the Trump reelection campaign and the Republican Party raised about $1.

1 billion since early 2019, but has spent more than $800 million.

According to an average of the most recent surveys published on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com (RCP) as of Sunday evening, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead nationally has grown by nearly a point to 7.1 percent in the past week. This reversed the slight bounce in the polls Trump saw in the wake of the Republican National Convention (August 24-27).

