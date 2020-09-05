UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Willing To Use $300Bln Of Unspent Money For COVID-19 Stimulus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:20 AM

Trump Says Willing to Use $300Bln of Unspent Money for COVID-19 Stimulus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he wants to release an unspent $300 billion to use for coronavirus financial relief if Congress approves the plan.

"We have $300 billion in an account that we didn't use. I would be willing to release it, subject to Congress, and use that as stimulus money, and it will go right to the American people," Trump said in a press briefing on Friday.

According to Trump, the money is "sitting" in an account that the government ended up not needing because of the positive economic indicators.

Trump also said stimulus checks would not be given to immigrants residing in the United States illegally.

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 32.9 percent amid widespread lockdowns due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Economic and labor market data in recent months have, however, pointed to an encouraging recovery.

Related Topics

Trump United States Money Congress 2020 Market Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

3 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

5 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

6 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

4 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

4 hours ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.