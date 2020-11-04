UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Winning In Pennsylvania, 3 Other Battleground States

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:50 PM

Trump Says Winning in Pennsylvania, 3 Other Battleground States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent President Donald Trump during a press conference said he is winning the presidential election in the battleground state of Pennsylvania by a huge amount of votes, in addition to three others that have yet to be called.

"Most importantly, we are winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount of votes," Trump said early Wednesday morning.

Trump also said he is winning in the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia and is still in play in Arizona, which some have already called in favor of Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

According to official results, Trump is ahead by about 14 points in Pennsylvania with 64% of votes counted, up 8% in Michigan with over 70% reporting, and ahead in Wisconsin by 4% with 91% of votes counted, according to official results posted by Fox news.

