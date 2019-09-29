MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly should have brought an end to the new "witch hunt" launched by the US Democrats against him.

"The conversation with the new and very good Ukraine President, who told the Fake news, at the United Nations, that HE WAS NOT PRESSURED BY ME IN ANY WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM, should by and of itself bring an end to the new and most recent Witch Hunt. Others ended in ashes!," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump has become embroiled in a political scandal after a US government whistleblower claimed the president had pressured Zelenskyy during a July phone call to look into a case that could potentially tarnish the political image of his main Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 presidential race.

On Wednesday, the White House unclassified an unredacted transcript of the conversation in question, which confirmed that Zelenskyy had promised Trump to look into the Biden case.

The US Democrats have launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.