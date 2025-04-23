Open Menu

Trump Says Won't Fire Fed Chief, Signals China Tariffs Will Come Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025

Donald Trump said Tuesday he had no intention of firing the chair of the US Federal Reserve and signalled a "substantial" lowering of tariffs on China -- bringing relief to global markets spooked by his aggressive trade policies

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Donald Trump said Tuesday he had no intention of firing the chair of the US Federal Reserve and signalled a "substantial" lowering of tariffs on China -- bringing relief to global markets spooked by his aggressive trade policies.

Trump's recent outbursts against Fed boss Jerome Powell had fanned concern that he would oust him, sending jitters through markets.

The president had criticized Powell for warning that the White House's sweeping tariffs policy would likely reignite inflation.

"I have no intention of firing him," Trump said Tuesday. "I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates -- it's a perfect time to lower interest rates.

"If he doesn't, is it the end? No."

Since Trump's return to the White House in January, the United States has imposed additional tariffs of 145 percent on many products from China.

These include duties initially imposed over China's alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain and later over practices Washington deemed unfair.

Beijing has responded with sweeping counter-tariffs of 125 percent on US goods.

But Trump acknowledged Tuesday that 145 percent was a "very high" level, and that this will "come down substantially."

"They will not be anywhere near that number," but "it won't be zero," the president said.

"Ultimately, they have to make a deal because otherwise, they're not going to be able to deal in the United States."

His comments came after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a closed-door event on Tuesday that the tariffs amounted to a reciprocal trade embargo.

But he said he expected a de-escalation in the near future, according to a person who was in the room.

Such a development should bring markets some relief, he added at the JPMorgan Chase-hosted event, which was not open to media.

Wall Street's major indexes jumped after a report on Bessent's comments, which came on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's Spring Meetings. Asian markets rallied across the board on Wednesday.

