Trump Says Won't Fire Fed Chief, Signals China Tariffs Will Come Down
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Donald Trump said Tuesday he had no intention of firing the chair of the US Federal Reserve and signalled a "substantial" lowering of tariffs on China -- bringing relief to global markets spooked by his aggressive trade policies
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Donald Trump said Tuesday he had no intention of firing the chair of the US Federal Reserve and signalled a "substantial" lowering of tariffs on China -- bringing relief to global markets spooked by his aggressive trade policies.
Trump's recent outbursts against Fed boss Jerome Powell had fanned concern that he would oust him, sending jitters through markets.
The president had criticized Powell for warning that the White House's sweeping tariffs policy would likely reignite inflation.
"I have no intention of firing him," Trump said Tuesday. "I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates -- it's a perfect time to lower interest rates.
"If he doesn't, is it the end? No."
Since Trump's return to the White House in January, the United States has imposed additional tariffs of 145 percent on many products from China.
These include duties initially imposed over China's alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain and later over practices Washington deemed unfair.
Beijing has responded with sweeping counter-tariffs of 125 percent on US goods.
But Trump acknowledged Tuesday that 145 percent was a "very high" level, and that this will "come down substantially."
"They will not be anywhere near that number," but "it won't be zero," the president said.
"Ultimately, they have to make a deal because otherwise, they're not going to be able to deal in the United States."
His comments came after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a closed-door event on Tuesday that the tariffs amounted to a reciprocal trade embargo.
But he said he expected a de-escalation in the near future, according to a person who was in the room.
Such a development should bring markets some relief, he added at the JPMorgan Chase-hosted event, which was not open to media.
Wall Street's major indexes jumped after a report on Bessent's comments, which came on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's Spring Meetings. Asian markets rallied across the board on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Trump says won't fire Fed chief, signals China tariffs will come down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Chinese insulin product approved as first insulin glargine biosimilar in Pakistan52 minutes ago
-
What we know ahead of Pope Francis's funeral1 hour ago
-
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast2 hours ago
-
I.Coast's barred opposition leader says is party's only presidential candidate2 hours ago
-
PSG draw with Nantes to stay unbeaten in Ligue 12 hours ago
-
PSG draw with Nantes to stay unbeaten in Ligue 12 hours ago
-
UK hosts downgraded Ukraine talks as Easter truce shatters3 hours ago
-
What we know ahead of Pope Francis's funeral3 hours ago
-
VP Vance tells Russia and Ukraine to strike a deal or US will 'walk away'3 hours ago
-
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew3 hours ago
-
Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station5 hours ago
-
GCAA grants Design Acceptance for first hybrid heliport at Zayed Port5 hours ago