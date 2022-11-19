(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said he would "not partake" in the newly created Special Counsel probe into his handling of classified documents and the transition of power to his successor, calling it "the worst politicization of justice in our country.

"

"I have been going through this for six years ” for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore," Trump told Fox news on Friday. "It is unfair to the country, to the Republican Party, and I don't think people should accept it. I am not going to accept it."

US Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier on Friday announced that he appointed a special counsel to help determine whether charges are warranted in the two cases.