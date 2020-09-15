US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he read prominent journalist Bob Woodward's book "Rage" that is based on multiple interviews with him and found it boring

"I actually got to read it last night. I read it very quickly.

And it was very boring," Trump said in an interview to FOX tv channel.

The 480-page book relies mainly on 18 interviews that Woodward recorded with Trump throughout the year.

Trump is under fire for admitting in one of the interviews that he intentionally downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus threat at the start of the pandemic to avoid causing panic.