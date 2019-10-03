UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Working On Deal To Sell Large Number Of US Fighter Jets To Finland

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Trump Says Working on Deal to Sell Large Number of US Fighter Jets to Finland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United States is working on selling a large number of US-made fighter jets to Finland, US President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Wednesday.

"We're now working on a deal to sell a large number of airplanes, fighter jets hopefully, to Finland," Trump said.

Niinisto said during the press conference that the potential purchase of US fighter jets will be determined within two years.

He explained that Finland was looking at a total of five different candidates for new fighter jets - three from Europe and two from the United States.

