Trump Says Working on Emergency Funding for California in Aftermath of Earthquakes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a statement said he spoke with Republican House leadership and California Governor Gavin Newsome about emergency funding in response to earthquakes that recently hit the West Coast state.

A magnitude 7.

1 earthquake that hit southern California this weekend caused damage to several houses while about 2,000 people lost power.

"Spoke to @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy about the earthquakes in California and informed him that we will be working very closely on emergency funding. Also spoke to Governor @GavinNewsom - all working together!" Trump said in a tweet on Monday.

Last week a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck California and caused some 3,000 aftershocks.