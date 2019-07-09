UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Working On Emergency Funding For California In Aftermath Of Earthquakes

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:50 AM

Trump Says Working on Emergency Funding for California in Aftermath of Earthquakes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a statement said he spoke with Republican House leadership and California Governor Gavin Newsome about emergency funding in response to earthquakes that recently hit the West Coast state.

A magnitude 7.

1 earthquake that hit southern California this weekend caused damage to several houses while about 2,000 people lost power.

"Spoke to @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy about the earthquakes in California and informed him that we will be working very closely on emergency funding. Also spoke to Governor @GavinNewsom - all working together!" Trump said in a tweet on Monday.

Last week a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck California and caused some 3,000 aftershocks.

Related Topics

Earthquake Governor Trump All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

5 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier ready for l ..

5 hours ago

KFED organises ‘Entrepreneurs Forum’ in Ajman

5 hours ago

Sawab Centre celebrates four years of fighting onl ..

5 hours ago

UNIDO Says Foreign Investment Vital for Africa's I ..

4 hours ago

US State Department Creates Commission on Unaliena ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.