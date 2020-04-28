Trump Says Working With Airlines on Preflight COVID Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The United States may introduce mandatory coronavirus tests for people arriving on certain international flights to avoid importing new disease cases, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are... setting up a system where we do some testing. We are working with airlines on that," Trump said during a White House meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who raised the issue.

He added that passengers may be required to pass preflight temperature checks and take virus tests.

"We are looking at that very closely and we are in coordination with other governors also, but in particular with Ron," Trump said. "We will make that decision pretty soon."

He and DeSantis highlighted Brazil as a country of particular concern.

Trump previously imposed travel bans on China and Europe in an attempt curb the coronavirus spread.

The US president also called it "a good idea" to mandate wearing face masks during passenger flights.