UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Working With Airlines On Preflight COVID Tests

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Trump Says Working With Airlines on Preflight COVID Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The United States may introduce mandatory coronavirus tests for people arriving on certain international flights to avoid importing new disease cases, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are... setting up a system where we do some testing. We are working with airlines on that," Trump said during a White House meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who raised the issue.

He added that passengers may be required to pass preflight temperature checks and take virus tests.

"We are looking at that very closely and we are in coordination with other governors also, but in particular with Ron," Trump said. "We will make that decision pretty soon."

He and DeSantis highlighted Brazil as a country of particular concern.

Trump previously imposed travel bans on China and Europe in an attempt curb the coronavirus spread.

The US president also called it "a good idea" to mandate wearing face masks during passenger flights.

Related Topics

Governor Europe China White House Trump Florida Brazil United States May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global fight against coronavirus entering new phas ..

51 minutes ago

UK virus death toll up by 586 to 21,678: health mi ..

48 minutes ago

Italy Registers Decrease of 608 in COVID-19 Positi ..

48 minutes ago

Early Lifting of COVID-19 Lockdown Will Lead to Ne ..

48 minutes ago

Secretary Pompeo Coordinates US COVID-19 Strategy ..

48 minutes ago

Russian Labs Use Over 18 Different Test Systems to ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.